Collapse of Black Sea gain deal worsen increasing global food insecurity: Irish premier

Ireland's Prime Minister Leo Varadkar addresses the 78th Session of the U.N. General Assembly in New York City, U.S., September 22, 2023. (REUTERS Photo)

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said Friday the collapse of the Black Sea grain deal "has only made this bad situation worse" as he expressed concern about increasing global food, energy and economic insecurity.

Varadkar touched on global sufferings, including food, energy and economic insecurity which have been exacerbated by the war in Ukraine in his address to the annual UN General Assembly in New York.

"Russia's inexplicable decision last month to collapse the Black Sea Grain Initiative has only made this bad situation worse," he said.

Varadkar said the threat of famine and food insecurity persists while increased conflict, insecurity and violence, affect the most vulnerable people on the planet.

He pointed out the importance of reaching the Sustainable Development Goals which are "more than a set of aspirations." He said: "It is time for all of us -- to turn our collective commitments into reality."

Amid efforts to continue Ukrainian agricultural exports after the collapse of the Black Sea grain deal in July, Kyiv and its partners have been looking for land routes to reach world markets from the war-ravaged country.

Russia refused to extend the grain deal, complaining that the West had not met its obligations and that there were still restrictions on its own food and fertilizer exports. Moscow was particularly critical of the restrictions on payments, logistics and insurance.

Last year, the UN and Türkiye brokered the grain deal that allowed Ukraine to ship grain via the Black Sea and succeeded in bringing down global food prices.

ISRAEL-PALESTINE CONFLICT



On Palestine, Varadkar said there are few issues, "in respect of which we, the international community, have failed so recurrently as the Israeli-Palestinian conflict."

"But there are few "It should not be so - we have known for decades the parameters of the only just solution: a two-state solution, with a viable Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders, living in peace and security alongside the State of Israel, whose right to exist should be accepted and respected by all its neighbors," he said.

He noted "acts of terrorism perpetrated against Israeli and Palestinian civilians," and said it is increasingly dangerous and provocative rhetoric and clear violations of international law.

"My country, along with many others, wholeheartedly agreed with the resolution passed by this Assembly, seeking an advisory opinion from the International Court of Justice on the legal consequences arising from Israel's prolonged occupation," he said.

Peace talks between the Palestinians and Israelis have stalled since April 2014 because of Tel Aviv's refusal to stop settlement building and release Palestinian detainees. They have also evaded a two-state solution.

UN SECURITY COUNCIL REFORMS



The Irish premier added his voice to calls to reform the Security Council and said the future requires a UN with a reformed Security Council, "without the anachronism of the veto," which "has no place in the 21st century."

Varadkar underlined that there is also a need for a Security Council that properly reflects the world's demography and politics "as it is now, not in the 1940s."

"No one can doubt the need for UN and multilateral system reform," he added.