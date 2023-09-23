Chinese president vows to enhance bilateral relations with Cambodia

China's president on Saturday met with Cambodia's king in the eastern city of Hangzhou, where he arrived to attend the opening ceremony of the Asian Games.

In a statement, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said Xi Jinping told King Norodom Sihamoni that recently he met with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manai in Beijing and agreed on maintaining friendship and deepening comprehensive strategic cooperation.

"China supports Cambodia in taking a development path that suits its national conditions, supports Cambodia in achieving stability and development, and supports Cambodia in playing an important role on the international and regional stages," Xi said.

For his part, King Sihamoni praised China for hosting the Asian Games, set to begin on Saturday, and said the event would contribute to unity and friendship in Asia.

"Cambodia firmly adheres to the one-China policy and is willing to join hands with China to build the 'Belt and Road' and build a Cambodia-China community with a shared future. I wish the friendship between Cambodia and China will last forever," he added.

Xi also received Prime Minister Xanana Gusmao of Timor-Leste, who will also be attending the Games' opening ceremony, as will Nepal's Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda, who arrived in Hangzhou on Saturday morning.

Over 3,200 delegation members from 35 countries and regions will be participating in the major sports event running through Oct. 8.







