Why is Florida Governor Ron DeSantis feuding with Disney on his fight agains LGBTQ?

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has found himself in a heated conflict with Walt Disney Co, which originated last year when the media company publicly criticized a Florida state bill related to sexual identity.

This dispute has since expanded to encompass the supervision of municipal services within Disney's parks.

Last year, the then-CEO of Disney, Bob Chapek, voiced his opposition to a legislative initiative led by Governor DeSantis in Florida.

This initiative aimed to restrict discussions about sexuality and gender issues among younger students, and it became widely known as the "Don't Say Gay" measure, drawing significant criticism.

In 1967, the Florida Legislature established the Reedy Creek Improvement District with the purpose of facilitating the development of Walt Disney World on a 100 square kilometer (38.5 square mile) plot of land.

Disney paid taxes to this district, which in turn provided municipal services and offered certain regulatory exemptions.

In response to Disney's criticism and actions, Governor DeSantis advocated for the legislature to dissolve this special district, which had granted Disney a high degree of autonomy in managing the development of its theme parks in central Florida.

In April 2022, DeSantis called upon the Republican-controlled legislature to eliminate the Reedy Creek Improvement District, and this was accomplished during a special legislative session.

Subsequently, in February 2023, Florida legislators revisited the matter and removed Disney's special self-governing status, granting Governor DeSantis the authority to appoint a new tourist board responsible for overseeing the area.

Forty-four percent of Republican respondents in an April Reuters/Ipsos poll said they had a more favourable view of DeSantis because of the fight with Disney.







