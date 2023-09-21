The Economist describes Türkiye as a significant player in defense industry

Türkiye's achievements in the defense industry have garnered international attention, with London-based The Economist magazine highlighting the country's growing role in arms exports.



The magazine's analysis described Türkiye as a significant player in the arms market, causing challenges for developed countries. Türkiye's position as a leading arms exporter among developing nations and its increasing autonomy in arms production were highlighted.



The article, titled "Meet the world's new weapons manufacturers," delved into Türkiye's arms agreements with Gulf countries, the success of domestically produced UAVs (Unmanned Aerial Vehicles), and the modernization of Turkish submarines.



It also emphasized that emerging arms manufacturers like Türkiye are capitalizing on changing geopolitics and offering competitive prices in the global arms market.



The analysis referred to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) report for 2022, which indicated that Türkiye's arms exports had risen by 69 percent in the 2018-2022 period compared to the previous five years, doubling its share in the global arms market.



Furthermore, The Economist noted that Türkiye has set a target of reaching $6 billion in arms exports by 2023, underscoring the country's ambitions and capabilities in the defense industry.







