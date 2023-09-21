South Korean police probe US soldiers over drug smuggling

At least 18 US soldiers and two civilian women are under investigation for alleged drug smuggling in South Korea.

One United States Forces Korea (USFK) service member and two women, including a South Korean and a Filipino, were arrested Wednesday for suspected drug trafficking through military mail, Seoul-based Yonhap News reported.

They have been sent for indictment.

The arrested USFK member is posted at Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, 61 kilometers (38 miles) south of the capital Seoul.

Seventeen other US soldiers have been apprehended and referred to prosecution "on suspicion of being involved in the purchases and sales of the banned substance."

According to police, the two women along with five others mostly supplied the drugs to US soldiers stationed in Pyeongtaek and Dongducheon, 41 kilometers (25 miles) north of Seoul.

They have been transferred to the prosecution for the purpose of indictment.

Police have seized drug sales proceeds worth $12,850, 80 ml of synthetic cannabis and other materials, said Yonhap.

South Korea hosts around 28,500 US soldiers under a treaty signed in the 1950s.














