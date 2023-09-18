KREMLIN: NO INFORMATION ON CHECHEN LEADER KADYROVS HEALTH

 Contact Us
The Kremlin, when questioned on Monday about social media reports suggesting that Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov was unwell, stated that it had no information regarding his health.

Published September 18,2023
The Kremlin said on Monday that it had no information on the health of Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov when it was asked about social media reports that the 46-year-old was unwell.

Spokespeople for Kadyrov did not answer repeated phone calls seeking comment on the reports, which said Kadyrov had been treated at a Moscow hospital.

"We have no information on this," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"In any case, the presidential administration can hardly give out health certificates, so we have nothing to tell you here."