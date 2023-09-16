Chechen leader and staunch Putin ally Ramzan Kadyrov reportedly in critical condition

According to Ukrainian intelligence, Ramzan Kadyrov, the formidable Chechnya warlord and a steadfast ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, is currently in a critical condition and hospitalized.

Ukrainian military intelligence representative Andriy Yusov shared this information with Ukrainian news outlet Obozrevatel on Friday.

Yusov stated that there are reports indicating that Kadyrov, who is considered a war criminal, is in a severe condition, primarily due to the worsening of pre-existing health problems.



He emphasized that Kadyrov's ailment is unrelated to any physical injury but is rather a consequence of long-standing systemic health issues.

Over the past few days, Kadyrov's condition has significantly deteriorated, according to multiple sources.

Rumors about Kadyrov's declining health have circulated for several months, with reports attributing his kidney problems to drug addiction.

However, some speculate that he may have been poisoned.

Kadyrov has held the position of leader in the Chechen Republic since 2007 and has been a vocal supporter of the Kremlin, especially following Russia's annexation of Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula in 2014. He has fervently endorsed Putin's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, referring to it as a "Big Jihad" and even advocating for the use of low-yield nuclear weapons against Ukraine.

Due to his unwavering loyalty, he has earned nicknames like "Putin's soldier" and "Putin's attack dog," as reported by The Daily Beast.

Kadyrov currently holds the rank of Colonel General and is actively involved in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

In July, he deployed Chechen troops to participate in the intense battle of Bakhmut. Unlike mercenaries associated with the late Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin, Kadyrov's soldiers have entered into contractual agreements with Russia's Ministry of Defense, as highlighted in The Daily Beast's report.













