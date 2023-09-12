UN troops attempted intervention in TRNC security forces

Yesterday, in Burhan Tan Street in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), during an operation where the Security Forces Command (GKK) soldiers were clearing weeds using construction equipment, United Nations (UN) Peacekeeping Force soldiers entered the Turkish side.

During this incident, it was learned that UN Peacekeeping Force soldiers struck one of the GKK soldiers whom they were trying to intervene with.

Regarding the matter, the Foreign Minister of the TRNC, Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu, stated that the UN couldn't digest what had happened on the Pile-Yiğitler Road and therefore turned aggressive in their approach. Ertuğruloğlu emphasized that what the UN Peacekeeping Force soldiers did was unacceptable and said, "We will express our reaction when necessary. Rest assured that this won't be left unnoticed."