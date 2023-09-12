Striking analysis from Israeli newspaper Haaretz: Erdoğan teaches Israel a lesson in Liberalism

The Israeli newspaper Haaretz, which has previously highlighted President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's role in global politics, has once again captured the attention of its readers with the headline "Erdoğan Gives Israel a Lesson in Liberalism." In this analysis, the Israeli government's disregard for human rights is criticized, with the assertion that "Erdoğan draws a clear line himself and doesn't allow this."

Türkiye continues to draw attention with its mediating role in the Ukraine war, its actions at the NATO summit, and its maneuvers at the G20.

The Israel-based Haaretz, known for its scrutiny of Türkiye's global policy, has now written about President Erdoğan's commitment to human rights.



In the analysis penned by Zvi Bar'el, it is emphasized that Erdoğan's statements serve as a lesson to the Israeli government, which is seen as neglecting human rights.



The article points out, "Erdoğan is well aware of the boundary between extreme nationalism and uncompromising nationalism, which can verge on fascism." It is stressed that Erdoğan personally delineates this boundary and does not permit anyone to cross it.



Highlighting that, unlike Israel, Türkiye has opened its doors to Syrian refugees, the author notes that Türkiye has even constructed housing for these refugees in Syria before repatriating some of them.



The author also mentions Türkiye's ambition to join the European Union, emphasizing that Türkiye is a member of the EU's human rights court and generally complies with its rulings.



Conversely, the article highlights that Israel takes an opposite stance on international law, viewing it as an adversary of the state.



Zvi Bar'el previously underscored Erdoğan's role in global politics in an article for the same newspaper last year, titled "Netanyahu Can Only Be Jealous of Erdoğan." In that piece, it was mentioned that "Unlike Netanyahu, Erdoğan can navigate his foreign policy between Moscow and Washington, Ukraine and Russia," and Türkiye was referred to as "the last friend of the USA."



The article warns, "If Israel were an EU candidate, its candidacy would likely face immediate obstacles," and cautions that Israel is rapidly diverging from the Western world.



Haaretz warns that "Israel and Europe's values no longer align, and Israel's political culture is rapidly moving away from the Western sphere," adding that this policy shift could also impact Türkiye-Israel relations.



The analysis concludes with the following statement: "He may even soon lose his Turkish role model, who is not afraid to speak out against fascism and its standard-bearers."





