POPES SPECIAL ENVOY TO VISIT CHINA AS PART OF UKRAINE PEACE MISSION

Pope Francis' special envoy will visit China as part of a Ukraine peace mission, the Vatican said on Tuesday.

Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, the archbishop of Bologna, will pay a three-day visit to Beijing from Sept. 13-15, the Holy See Press Office said in a statement.

"The visit forms as another step of the mission desired by the Pope to sustain humanitarian initiatives and to seek paths that may lead to a just peace," the statement read.

Since the Russia's war in Ukraine began in February 2022, Zuppi traveled to Kyiv, Moscow and Washington to have talks with political and ecclesial representatives over achieving peace.