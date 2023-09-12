Baku says Armenia’s landmines killed 3,385 Azerbaijani people in 3 decades

Azerbaijan's presidential adviser said on Tuesday that 3,385 Azerbaijani people have died due to landmines planted by Armenia since 1991.

Hikmet Hajiyev shared details about the loss of lives due to landmines laid by Armenia within Azerbaijani territory, both during the occupation of Azerbaijani lands and in the aftermath of the Second Karabakh War.

Fifty-five Azerbaijani people lost their lives in blasts caused by mines laid by Armenia since the end of the Second Karabakh War on Nov. 10, 2020, Hajiyev said on social media platform X. He added that 251 others were injured.

Among those killed were 42 civilians and 13 soldiers, he also said.

"Terrifying figures of Armenia's systematic and deliberate landmine terror policy against Azerbaijan. Since 1991 up today, 3,385 Azerbaijanis have become victims of landmines infested by Armenia. Armenia and illegal puppet junta regime continues to implant landmines produced in Armenia along the whole perimeters of 'grey zone'," he wrote.

Relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia have been tense since 1991 when the Armenian military occupied Nagorno-Karabakh, a territory internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan, and seven adjacent regions.

In the fall of 2020, Azerbaijan liberated several cities, villages, and settlements from Armenian occupation during 44 days of clashes. The war ended with a Russia-brokered cease-fire.

Tensions between the two nations, however, continue despite ongoing talks over a long-term peace agreement.

On Wednesday, Armenia's Defense Ministry announced that the joint US-Armenian military exercise Eagle Partner 2023 will be held on Armenian territory on Sept. 11-20.