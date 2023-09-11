French President Macron strengthens ties with Bangladesh

French President Emmanuel Macron met with Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in Dhaka on Monday to strengthen dialogue with what Paris considers "an increasingly strategic partner."



Macron landed in the capital in the first such visit by a French president in 33 years to further intensify trade and strategic relations.Former French President Francois Mitterrand visited Bangladesh in 1990.

Several bilateral agreements were expected to be signed by Macron and Hasina during their meeting.

Before the meeting, Macron paid tribute to Bangladesh's founding leader Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum in Dhaka.Apart from discussing bilateral issues, the meeting will also see the signing of two memorandums of understanding (MoUs), one with European multinational aerospace corporation Airbus for financing a satellite and aircraft and one regarding funding for a local government project.

The two leaders will hold a joint press briefing after the meeting to share the details.

Bangladesh and France signed a defense MoU during Sheikh Hasina's visit to France in 2021.

"Historical, this trip to Bangladesh will be a way to strengthen our dialogue with an increasingly strategic partner," the French embassy in Dhaka said Monday on its official Facebook page.

The country, thanks to its strong economic growth, has made tremendous progress in pursuing its Smart Bangladesh vision.

"Ambitious, our cooperation aims also at the achievement of sustainable development goals" it added.

Oher issues including Rohingya, trade, investment, support to deal with climate change and technology transfer were discussed between the two leaders.

The total trade between Bangladesh and France soared from €210 million ($225 million) in the early 1990s to €4.9 billion currently with France being Bangladesh's fifth largest export destination.