Pope Francis prays for earthquake-hit Morocco

Pope Francis on Sunday offered his prayers and condolences to the people of Morocco hit by a devastating earthquake on Friday.

Sending a condolence message, the pontiff said during the Angelus prayer: "I thank the rescue workers and those who are seeking to alleviate people's suffering."

He invited everyone to help the quake-hit people, hoping the aid would help the victims in this tragic moment.

At least 2,122 people were killed and 2,421 injured in the quake that struck the North African country late Friday.

Fatalities from the magnitude 7 tremor occurred in various regions, including El-Houz, Taroudant, Chichaoua, Tiznit, Marrakech, Azilal, Agadir, Casablanca and Youssoufia.