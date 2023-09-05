 Contact Us
Suspect in 2019 Kyoto Animation arson attack admits setting blaze

Shinji Aoba(45), who is on trial for the arson attack on Kyoto Animation (KyoAni) studio in Japan in 2019, which resulted in the deaths of 36 people, has confessed to the crime.

September 05,2023
The first trial of Aoba, who was arrested four years ago in connection with the arson of the three-story KyoAni studio in the Fushimi district of the city, took place at the Kyoto District Court.

Wearing a face mask and sitting in a wheelchair during the trial, Aoba defended himself against charges, including "murder" and "arson."

Aoba admitted to setting the studio on fire, saying, "I felt like I had no other choice but to do what I did. I didn't anticipate that so many people could die."

After more than 20 hearings, a decision on Aoba's criminal responsibility will be made, expected by the end of January 2024.

Prosecutors are said to be seeking the death penalty for Aoba.