Suspect in 2019 Kyoto Animation arson attack admits setting blaze

The first trial of Aoba, who was arrested four years ago in connection with the arson of the three-story KyoAni studio in the Fushimi district of the city, took place at the Kyoto District Court.

Wearing a face mask and sitting in a wheelchair during the trial, Aoba defended himself against charges, including "murder" and "arson."

Aoba admitted to setting the studio on fire, saying, "I felt like I had no other choice but to do what I did. I didn't anticipate that so many people could die."

After more than 20 hearings, a decision on Aoba's criminal responsibility will be made, expected by the end of January 2024.

Prosecutors are said to be seeking the death penalty for Aoba.