Greek firefighters battle wildfires with aid of converted battle tank

Hundreds of firefighters on Tuesday were still trying to put out wildfires that have been raging along the Greek-Turkish border for 11 days.



Some 475 firefighters were at work, using six fire-fighting planes and four helicopters.



They are also now using a converted Leopard battle tank, brought specially to the region from central Greece, Skai news showed. The tank, with capacity for 15,000 litres of water, was also kitted out with a shovel for rough terrain and a rescue chamber for 10 people.



Moderate winds were still fanning the flames in the region, rekindling the fires in many places.



The compensation process has also begun for local residents, according to news channel ERTNews.



Wildfires are also still raging in the Parnitha mountains north-west of Athens and on the islands of Andros and Euboea.



Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis was due to lead a crisis meeting about firefighting and reforestation in the region later on Tuesday.



Greece's parliament is also planning to discuss the severe fires next Thursday.



A "high" warning for the danger of forest fires is still in place for many parts of Greece, issued by the Civil Defence. The alert covers much of the Peloponnese peninsula, the Attica region around Athens, the Cyclades islands and Crete.



The fire brigade, police and military are patrolling these areas by ground and air, to try and spot new fires as early as possible, Kathimerini newspaper reported.



