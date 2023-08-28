Lithuania may shut two more Belarus border points

Lithuania's interior ministry will propose to the government to close two out of the country's four remaining border crossing points with Belarus, news agency BNS reported on Monday, quoting Lithuanian Interior Minister Agne Bilotaite.

The Lithuanian government on Aug. 16 announced the closure of two other Belarus border crossing points, cutting the number to four from six, blaming "geopolitical circumstances" weeks after Russian Wagner mercenaries took refuge in the country.

Amidst the imprisonment of a journalist of Polish origin and the expulsion of Polish diplomats, neighboring Poland has shuttered all border crossing points with Belarus this year, with just one remaining open.