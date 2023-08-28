News World Heavy rain and storms sweep across western Slovenia

Heavy rain and storms sweep across western Slovenia

DPA WORLD Published August 28,2023

Heavy rains and storms coming from Italy swept across Slovenia's Adriatic coast and the west of the country on Monday.



Gusts of wind tore off the roofs of a stadium and a school in the coastal town of Koper, the STA news agency reported.



The border town of Tolmin saw houses and cellars flooded before the storm moved on to northern and central Slovenia.



At the beginning of the month, flood like-rainfall had triggered a flood disaster of historic proportions. The Slovenian government estimates the damages at €5 billion ($5.4 billion).

































