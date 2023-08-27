Turkish deputy foreign minister due in Slovenia on Monday to attend forum

Mehmet Kemal Bozay, Türkiye's deputy foreign minister, will visit Slovenia on Monday and Tuesday to attend 18th Bled Strategic Forum, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Sunday.

Bozay, who also serves as the ministry's director for EU affairs, will address the forum, whose theme this year is "Solidarity for Global Security."

He will also hold sideline meetings with his counterparts to discuss bilateral and EU issues as well as current regional and international developments.

Türkiye applied for EU membership in 1987 and has been a candidate country since 1999.

Negotiations for full membership started in October 2005 but have stalled in recent years due to political hurdles erected by some countries.