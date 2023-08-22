HUN MANET BECOMES CAMBODIAS NEW PRIME MINISTER WITH OVERWHELMING SUPPORT

According to a report from the Phnom Penh Post, during the opening session of Cambodia's National Assembly this morning, Hun Manet received the support of 123 out of 125 members of parliament in a vote of confidence, officially becoming the country's new prime minister. Khuon Sudary was also elected as the president of the assembly, becoming the first woman to hold this position in the country.

After taking the oath and assuming his role, Hun Manet delivered his first speech, emphasizing his priority to develop the country's economy, stating, "Today is a historic day for Cambodia because the National Assembly voted for me to become the new prime minister."

Hun Sen, who had been serving as prime minister in Cambodia since 1998, announced his resignation just three days after his party's victory in the July 23 election, stating that he would pass on the role to his son.

In the general election following the 2018 banning of the main opposition Cambodia National Rescue Party by the Constitutional Court, the ruling party secured 120 out of 125 seats in the assembly.

Critics, including the opposition and Western countries, have argued that the elections were not conducted under fair conditions and that the country has effectively turned into a one-party rule.