Ukrainian forces have recaptured have a clutch of territory around the eastern war-battered town of Bakhmut but made no major advances on the southern front, the deputy defence minister said Monday.

"Another three square kilometres (1.1 square miles) have been liberated (around Bakhmut). In the south, the situation has not undergone significant changes. Our defenders continue to advance in the Berdyansk and Melitopol sectors," Ganna Malyar told state television.