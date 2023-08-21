UK nurse gets whole-life sentence for murdering 7 babies on neonatal unit

Nurse Lucy Letby has been sentenced to whole life in prison for murdering seven babies in a neonatal unit at the Countess of Chester Hospital in northwestern England.

Sentencing Letby, Judge Goss said that the "impact of Letty's crime is immense," and caused "lifelong harm."

"There was a deep malevolence bordering on sadism in your actions."

"During the course of this trial, you have coldly denied any responsibility for your wrongdoing and sought to attribute some fault to others. You have no remorse. There are no mitigating factors," Goss added.

She gets the whole-life sentence, meaning she will spend the rest of her life in prison.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said that it's "cowardly that people who commit such horrendous crimes do not face their victims."

After a series of partial verdicts over several days, Letby was convicted of murdering seven babies and attempting to kill six other infants on Friday.

Following a two-year investigation, Cheshire Police arrested the 33-year-old nurse in July 2018 at her home and initially released her on bail. She was arrested three more times in the following years before being charged in November 2020.

The investigations began when there was an increase in near-fatal collapses and unexplained deaths of premature babies at the hospital she worked as a nurse from June 2015 to June 2016.

A police report showed Letby injected the babies with air and excess milk and poisoned them with insulin.









