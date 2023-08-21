California declares state of emergency as hurricane hilary approaches

In a statement from the California Governor's Office, it was announced that "Governor Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency for a large portion of Southern California to support response and rescue efforts for Hurricane Hilary.''

Hurricane Hilary is currently a Category 2 hurricane for which the National Hurricane Center has issued a 'disaster and life-threatening flooding' warning for the Southwestern U. S., including Baja California and Southern California.

The effects of the hurricane, including heavy rainfall and severe winds, are expected to begin today and continue until Monday." The California Governor's Office shared photos showing that the U. S. National Guard is also prepared to mitigate the impacts of the hurricane. The office stated that 350 troops are on standby for duty.