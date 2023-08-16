Russian intel chief says ‘no beast on earth’ will be able to destroy emerging multipolar structure

Sergey Naryshkin, the head of Russia’s foreign intelligence agency, delivers a speech during the annual Moscow Conference on International Security (MCIS) in Moscow, Russia April 4, 2018. (REUTERS File Photo)

Russia's intelligence chief said that "no beast on earth" will be able to destroy the emerging multipolar structure in the world.

"The structure of multipolarity will continue to grow and strengthen, protecting the rights of nations to sovereignty and identity while promoting real economic development. No beast on earth will succeed in dismantling this structure," Sergey Naryshkin said at the 11th Moscow Conference on International Security on Tuesday.

Naryshkin said that structures like BRICS-an economic bloc comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa-have great potential in terms of creating the architecture of international relations, adding that it is "no coincidence" that the abbreviation BRICS sounds like the English word "bricks."

"These are indeed the building blocks in the foundation of a truly free and equal world. In the near future, new bricks or poles will be added," he said, arguing that the world is no longer unipolar.

Naryshkin said that the world has become much more complex. "It can be said that this is no longer even an American lawn, but a lush garden in which a hundred flowers bloom. In all regions of the planet, there is an increase in national consciousness, a desire to strengthen regional integration."

He further defined a statement by EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Europe being surrounded by a "jungle" to be an illustration of "the figurehead of neo-colonial approaches among the Euro-Atlantic elites."

Borrell said during a speech at the European Diplomatic Academy in November 2022 that "Europe is a garden" and that most of the rest of the world is a "jungle" that could "invade the garden."