Turkish naval vessel escorts USS Gerald R. ford strike group in NATO mission

According to a post shared on the social media account of the Turkish Ministry of National Defense, TCG GÖKÇEADA participated in the NATO Standing Maritime Group 2 mission and escorted the USS GERALD R. FORD Aircraft Carrier Strike Group.

Furthermore, within the scope of the Sage Wolverine Exercise, a "Personnel Exchange Training" was conducted with the US Navy element USS NORMANDY.

After the training, Colonel William McCormack Harkin, the Commander of the US Aircraft Carrier Strike Group, visited TCG GÖKÇEADA.