Myanmar jade mine landslide :At least 30 missing

A landslide occurred in the jade mine in the northern part of Myanmar, resulting in preliminary reports indicating that more than 30 individuals have gone missing. The mine, situated in the Hpakant region of Myanmar's Kachin state, which holds one of the world's largest jade reserves, experienced the landslide around 15:30 local time.

A search and rescue official, who preferred not to disclose their name due to security concerns, stated that over 30 workers employed at the Hpakant mine were engulfed by the landslide. The search and rescue efforts for the missing miners are ongoing, and the official mentioned that 8 injured individuals have been transported to the hospital.

Meanwhile, allegations have arisen suggesting that the affected mine was engaged in illegal operations.

Myanmar, which witnesses numerous casualties each year due to accidents in its mines, contributes to approximately 90% of the global jade production. The mine in Hpakant saw more than 160 workers, mostly migrants, lose their lives in an accident in 2020, and 6 individuals perished in a landslide in October 2021.