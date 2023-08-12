ZUCKERBERG SAYS HELL TELL PUBLIC WHERE HIS FIGHT WITH MUSK WILL BE

News World Zuckerberg says he'll tell public where his fight with Musk will be

Meta Platforms Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg leaves federal court after attending the Facebook parent company's defense of its acquisition of virtual reality app developer Within Inc., in San Jose, California, U.S. December 20, 2022. (REUTERS/File)

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg remains sceptical that tech billionaire Elon Musk will agree to a cage fight with him.



On Friday, Musk wrote on his social platform X that he had asked Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni and her culture minister Gennaro Sangiuliano for an historic site for the battle.



"It will not take place in Rome," Sanguiliano said, adding that he had a "long and friendly conversation" with Musk. There had been speculation that two of the world's richest men would battle it out like ancient warriors at the Colosseum in Rome.



Musk wrote on his site that Meloni and Sanguiliano had agreed to "an epic location" but he did not name it.



But later in the day, Zuckerberg said he would be the one to announce the location.



"If he (Musk) ever agrees to an actual date, you'll hear it from me," Zuckerberg wrote. "Please assume there is no agreement on anything he claims."



It is unclear how fit Musk, 52, is. He said on Friday that he needed surgery for a problem with his right shoulder blade, but predicted the recovery would be quick. Musk said he lifts weights on the side but does not have time for training.



Zuckerberg, 39, on the other hand works out with martial arts trainers and is visibly fitter than Musk. Zuckerberg posted a photo on his X competitor app Threads showing him in a training cage in his backyard.



"I love this sport and have been ready to fight since the day Elon challenged me," he wrote.



The prospect of the fight first emerged in June. Musk challenged Zuckerberg, who agreed. After the first stir, radio silence followed, so that many doubted that the tech billionaires would meet in the ring.


















