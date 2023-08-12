Ukraine says Russia attacked city of Kryvyi Rih with ballistic missile

Ukraine on Saturday accused Russia of launching a strike in the city of Kryvyi Rih in the southeastern Dnipropetrovsk region.

"Missile strike on Kryvyi Rih. According to preliminary information, it was a ballistic missile. The important thing is it did not cause casualties. All details are being clarified now," Serhiy Lysak, head of the regional military administration, said on Telegram.

Separately, Kryvyi Rih defense council head Oleksandr Vikul said explosions were heard in the city.

Meanwhile, the Russian Defense Ministry said Ukraine's Ivan-Frankivsk airfield, one of the places from which Kyiv reportedly launches its drone attacks on Russia, was struck.

Independent verification of claims is impossible due to the ongoing war.