During the ongoing conflict in Ukraine that has persisted for over a year, Ukrainian troops executed a surprising operation last night, resulting in the capture of several Russian soldiers.

Against the backdrop of the prolonged conflict, which has been predominantly characterized by Kyiv's counter-offensives, the Ukrainian forces accomplished a notable feat yesterday.





In an unexpected midnight raid along the Dnipro River, a vital dividing line between Ukraine's reclaimed territories and the Russian-occupied Kherson, the Ukrainian forces successfully breached Russia's defensive line.

This operation led to the demise or apprehension of numerous Russian soldiers. Simultaneously, a pro-Russian Telegram channel reported that under the cover of darkness, seven boats, each carrying six soldiers, disembarked on the shore and advanced approximately 800 meters inland.

The Telegram channel "Trinadtsatyi," boasting over 150 thousand followers, declared that dozens of Russian soldiers had been killed or taken captive during the raid. Among the casualties, Major Tomov is purportedly the most significant figure.





