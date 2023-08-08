The Ukrainian Intelligence Service (SBU) has revealed the apprehension of a Russian operative, who was reportedly conspiring to orchestrate an airstrike targeting President Volodymyr Zelensky during his visit to Mykolaiv in late July.



According to the SBU's official statement, the detained Russian female agent had been assigned the task of meticulously tracking President Zelensky's itinerary for his Mykolaiv visit, down to the minute, and then relaying this information to Russian forces in preparation for the intended airstrike.



Furthermore, the agent was suspected of attempting to locate electronic warfare systems and ammunition storage sites belonging to the Ukrainian armed forces.



Although the identity of the agent remains undisclosed, it was divulged that she was operating from a military establishment in the city of Ozi within the Mykolaiv region of southern Ukraine. While moving around the vicinity, she reportedly captured photographic and video evidence.



Recent intelligence disclosures from Ukrainian sources have raised concerns over Russia's purported intentions to eliminate Zelensky as a means to potentially conclude the ongoing conflict.









