Algerian President Tebboune rejects any possible military intervention in Niger

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has rejected any external military intervention in Niger, where a military coup overthrew President Mohamed Bazoum last week.

"A military intervention could ignite the whole Sahel region and Algeria will not use force with its neighbors," Tabboune said in an interview with local media on Saturday.

"No solution is possible in Niger without the participation of Algeria, as it is concerned by what is happening in this neighboring country," he said, adding: "Algeria is willing to help the Nigeriens restore the constitutional legitimacy."

On July 26, a group of soldiers calling themselves the National Council for the Safeguarding of the Country delivered a statement on Nigerien state television shortly after detaining President Mohamed Bazoum, saying they took the step due to the "deteriorating security situation and bad governance."



Bazoum was elected in 2021 in Niger's first democratic power transition since it gained independence from French colonial rule in 1960.