ROMANIA COURT LIFTS ANDREW TATES HOUSE ARREST ORDER II-KYM/JMM

A Romanian court Friday lifted a house arrest order on controversial influencer Andrew Tate and his brother who will now be placed under judicial control as they await trial on human trafficking charges.

The court said in a written ruling that it "replaces the measure of house arrest... with the preventive measure of judicial control, for a period of 60 days, from 4 August 2023 to 2 October 2023".

Tate and his brother have to report to police and are not allowed to leave Romania without prior approval.







