ROMANIA COURT LIFTS ANDREW TATES HOUSE ARREST ORDER II-KYM/JMM

A Romanian court has decided to revoke the house arrest order imposed on the contentious influencer Andrew Tate and his brother. Instead, they will now be subjected to judicial control while awaiting trial for human trafficking charges.

Published August 04,2023
The court said in a written ruling that it "replaces the measure of house arrest... with the preventive measure of judicial control, for a period of 60 days, from 4 August 2023 to 2 October 2023".

Tate and his brother have to report to police and are not allowed to leave Romania without prior approval.