GREECES ALEXANDROUPOLI PLAN: A TWO-STAGE PROJECT TO COUNTER TÜRKIYES GROWING INFLUENCE

The Greek press has been highlighting a potential development concerning Alexandroupoli, a long-standing US base in Greece. The newspaper Hellas Journal noted that the city's strategic location has long intrigued US authorities, and recent developments have brought this into focus.



The newspaper reported that a significant change for Greece has been introduced in the US House of Representatives' Defense Budget Bill. The publication emphasized that US Representative Grace Meng is advocating for the establishment of additional bases in Greece, highlighting the favorable disposition of the US Congress towards the 'Hellenic' group.



The Greek newspaper's emphasis on this development is underscored by its potential impact on Türkiye. The report posited that an American base on an Aegean island could potentially compel Türkiye to reassess its approach. However, the report acknowledged that this move might provoke President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and cautioned against the potential for a US base to become a "Trojan horse."



Simultaneously, the newspaper recommended another measure to counter Türkiye's growing strength—withholding F-16s from Türkiye. "Greece should prioritize both Alexandroupoli and the F-16 issue to counter Türkiye," the report outlined.



The rationale for advocating a US base in Alexandroupoli is grounded in the notion that the US is utilizing the location to provide weapons assistance to Ukraine. Furthermore, the news conveyed the support of US Senator Bob Menendez, known for his critical stance towards Türkiye, for the establishment of a US base in Alexandroupoli.



In view of these developments, the newspaper emphasized that Alexandroupoli represents a valuable opportunity for Greece. Given the current circumstances and the complex US-Türkiye relations, the newspaper encouraged Athens to capitalize on this potential.









