NATO partner Slovakia gets air surveillance radar from Germany

Slovakia, located on the eastern flank of NATO, will receive its first air surveillance radar from the German Bundeswehr armed forces.



The system is on the way and should arrive at its destination in Nitra in western Slovakia on Tuesday, a spokesman for the Air Force said in Berlin on Monday.



The delivery of the radar system is part of a comprehensive delivery of air defence components to Slovakia.



The Bundeswehr also plans to send the Mantis air defence to Slovakia.



The Bundeswehr has stationed the Patriot air defence system in Slovakia intermittently.



