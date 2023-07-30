Tragic accident: Bus falls off viaduct in Kars, resulting in numerous fatalities

A tragic accident occurred in the Sarıkamış district of Kars, where a passenger bus fell off the Karakurt Viaduct. According to initial reports, there are many casualties and injuries resulting from the incident.

The accident happened during the morning hours in Kars, and emergency response teams, including health, UMKE, gendarmerie, and fire crews, were swiftly dispatched to the scene. As of now, there is confirmed information about fatalities and injuries.

The Karakurt-Horasan Road's Taşlı Güney-2 Viaduct, connecting Kars and Erzurum, was recently completed on 7 November 2022 and opened for traffic. The viaduct, measuring 574 meters in length and 120 meters in height, had been an essential infrastructure project in the region.





