News World Moscow: Dozens of Ukrainian drones downed over Crimea

The Russian Defence Ministry in Moscow announced that their air defences successfully intercepted and downed 25 Ukrainian drones over the Russian-occupied Crimean Peninsula.

Published July 30,2023

Anti-aircraft fire had shot down 16 of the drones sent over by the "Kiev regime," and a further nine over the Tarkhankut Peninsula in the extreme west of Crimea had been rendered harmless by electronic jamming, the ministry said.



There were no injuries or damage to property, it said.



Many Russians are currently holidaying in Crimea, a popular summertime resort that was illegally annexed by Moscow's forces in 2014.









