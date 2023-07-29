Ukraine says two killed in Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia

A Russian air strike killed two people in the city of Zaporizhzhia in southern Ukraine on Saturday, the local authorities said.

"An enemy missile hit an open area. Unfortunately, a man and a woman were killed," said city council official Anatoly Kurtev.

Another woman was wounded, he said in a post on Twitter, which is being rebranded as X.

"The shock wave shattered the windows of a very tall building, and damaged an education centre and a supermarket," he said.

Ukrainian media showed images of the aftermath of the attack, including the destroyed frontage of a supermarket with empty shelves that had been plunged into darkness by the blast.

The Ukrainian armed forces said the Russian army had launched "five missiles and carried out 19 air strikes" during the day.

They had fired "multiple rocket launchers 30 times" on Ukrainian positions and inhabited areas.







