China providing crucial technology, equipment to Russia: U.S. intelligence

The flags of the United States and China fly from a lamppost in the Chinatown neighborhood of Boston, Massachusetts, U.S., November 1, 2021. (REUTERS file photo)

China is providing technology and equipment to Russia that is becoming increasingly crucial to Moscow's war in Ukraine, a newly released report from the U.S. Office of the Director of National Intelligence has revealed.

The report, titled "Support Provided by the People's Republic of China to Russia," also indicated that Beijing is pursuing a variety of economic support mechanisms for Russia that mitigate the impact of Western sanctions and export controls.

It also said that China has stepped up imports of Russian oil and gas rerouted from Europe.

"Beijing has also significantly increased the use of its currency, the yuan, and its financial infrastructure in commercial interactions with Russia, allowing Russian entities to conduct financial transactions unfettered of Western interdiction," said the report.

U.S. intelligence also assessed that China "has become an increasingly important buttress for Russia in its war effort."

Beijing is also providing Russia with dual-use technology "that Moscow's military uses to continue the war in Ukraine."

In one instance, the report indicated that as of March, China "had shipped more than $12 million in drones and drone parts" to Russia.

The U.S. and its international allies have sought to restrict Russia's ability to wage its now 17-month war against Ukraine, including via efforts to restrict its access to what are known as "dual use technologies," or equipment that can be used for either civilian or military purposes.

Earlier this week, a report said China-based companies are supplying Russia with troves of badly-needed equipment that the Kremlin's forces can use on the battlefield in Ukraine.

That includes orders from Russian buyers for hundreds of thousands of bulletproof vests and helmets, commercial drones that enable ground forces to identify and dial-in targets, and thermal optic sights that enable fighters to shoot more accurately at night, the Politico news website reported.