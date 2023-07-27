U.S. Congress holds historic session on UFOs

Today, a historic session took place in the U.S. Congress, focusing on unidentified objects or unidentified aerial phenomena, also known as UFOs and UAP. The events during this session left a profound impact on the day. The session was organized by the Subcommittee on National Security, International Development, and Monetary Policy, which is under the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, where Republicans hold the majority. Three witnesses who had served in the U.S. military provided testimony.

The witnesses were asked to describe their observations in the air during their service and share common characteristics in their descriptions of unidentified anomalous phenomena. David Grusch, who served as an intelligence officer in the U.S. Air Force for 14 years before becoming a "whistleblower," made intriguing claims during the session he participated in today. In his statement, Grusch claimed that based on interviews with over 40 witnesses over a period of more than four years, the U.S. government possessed unidentified and non-human-made vehicles. Grusch also stated that he knew the exact locations of these objects and that this information was shared with the Inspector General, who was responsible for overseeing internal practices, as well as some intelligence committees.

Ryan Graves, who had served as a pilot in the U.S. Navy, also made notable statements. Graves revealed that they had observed dark gray or black cubes inside a transparent sphere, and the tips of these cubes had touched the interior of the sphere. Graves also stated, "If these unidentified anomalous phenomena belong to foreign countries' drones, it is an urgent national security issue. If it's something else, then it's a subject for science to unravel."

The third witness, retired Navy Commander David Fravor, stated that the objects they saw had moved in an inexplicable and rapid manner. Fravor described what he saw by saying, "I'm not a UFO enthusiast, but let me tell you what four sets of eyes have seen in 5 minutes. We don't have anything like that. It was incredible to witness. It's an incredible technology."

In addition, former U.S. Air Force intelligence officer David Grusch stated that at least 12 wreckage pieces belonging to alien craft had been found to date.

After Grusch made his claims, the U.S. Department of Defense issued a statement to Newsnation, stating that they had not come across verifiable information supporting the claims of the existence of a program related to possessing extraterrestrial materials, either in the past or present. Furthermore, it is expected that the U.S. Senate will soon bring a bipartisan bill to the agenda, which aims to disclose government records related to possible UFO sightings to the public.