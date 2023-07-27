UN condemns 'unconstitutional' change of government in Niger

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks to the U.N. Security Council during a meeting on Artificial intelligence at U.N. headquarters in New York City, U.S., July 18, 2023. (REUTERS file photo)

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres issued a statement late Wednesday strongly condemning the "unconstitutional" change of government announced in Niger.

"The secretary general is deeply disturbed by the detention of President Mohamed Bazoum and is concerned for his safety and well-being. He calls on all actors involved in this deplorable act to release the president with immediate effect and without any precondition," said his spokesman, Stephane Dujarric.

Guterres also called for an immediate end to all actions undermining democratic principles in Niger and urged all parties to refrain from violence and to respect the rule of law.

"The United Nations stands in solidarity with the democratically elected government and the people of Niger," the statement said.

Soldiers in Niger appeared on national TV late Wednesday to announce the ouster of President Bazoum.

Calling themselves the National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland (CLSP), they read a coup statement in a video they shot and broadcast on state television ORTN.