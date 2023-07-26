DIPLOMATIC TRAFFIC IN ANKARA, NEW FOREIGN MINISTER OF CHINA VISITS, RUSSIAS STATEMENT ON ERDOĞAN - PUTIN SUMMIT

As Türkiye continues to draw attention with its role as a mediator in the Ukraine conflict and the steps taken at the NATO summit, Ankara is hosting intense diplomatic traffic.

Yesterday, President Erdoğan's message of "an independent Palestine with its capital in East Jerusalem should be established" during his meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas echoed particularly in the Arab region.

Middle East Eye titled their news as "Erdoğan says Türkiye supports the Palestinian cause 'in the strongest way' in his meeting with Abbas," and included the statement that "Erdoğan described the attacks on Al-Aqsa Mosque as a 'red line' and pledged to defend the status quo in East Jerusalem" during the meeting with his Palestinian counterpart.

Al Monitor announced this development to its readers with the headline "Erdoğan hosts Abbas, highlights Palestinian unity ahead of Cairo meeting." The news indicate that the meeting between Abbas and Erdoğan in Türkiye signals increasing regional efforts to persuade rival Palestinian groups to advance their dialogues.

China-based Xinhua also reported that "Türkiye's President promised continued support for the Palestinian cause."

Nation stated that "Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan emphasized the importance of Palestinian unity during his meeting with Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas in Ankara on Tuesday."

Meanwhile, Ankara is set to host China's newly appointed Foreign Minister, Wang Yi, today. China's newly appointed Foreign Minister, Wang Yi, will visit Türkiye just 48 hours after assuming his position.

Wang's visit stands out as the highest-level visit by a Chinese official to Türkiye since 2021, and he is expected to meet with Hakan Fidan and might also have a meeting with President Erdoğan.

Meanwhile, Yuri Ushakov, the Foreign Policy Adviser to Russian President Vladimir Putin, announced that Putin was also planning to visit Türkiye. Ushakov also stated that Putin's visit to Türkiye was planned in both countries' agendas, but a specific date had not been confirmed yet.

He recalled that Putin had promised to visit Türkiye immediately after President Erdoğan's victory in the presidential elections. Regarding the possibility of discussing a grain agreement during the leaders' contacts, Ushakov mentioned that it was only "natural" to address this matter. Ushakov also mentioned that Putin was planning to visit China in October.