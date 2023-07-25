LIBYAS FOREIGN MINISTER TO VISIT TÜRKIYE ON WEDNESDAY

Libyan Foreign Foreign Minister Najla al-Mangoush will visit Türkiye on Wednesday for talks, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said Tuesday.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and al-Mangoush will discuss aspects of bilateral relations during the meeting, it said in a statement.

Current regional and global developments will also be on the agenda, it added.

Türkiye has deep-rooted relations with the Libyan people. Due to its historical and cultural ties, Türkiye attaches the utmost importance to the security and welfare of the Libyan people.

Libya has been torn by civil war and instability since the ouster of longtime ruler Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.