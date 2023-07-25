Award-filled night, boost of morale for Shakira facing 8-year prison sentence

Colombian singer Shakira, who had ended her 11-year relationship with football player Gerard Pique, made headlines recently due to tax evasion allegations. A court in Spain had launched a new investigation in 2018, accusing the global star of tax fraud in income and wealth declarations, and she was facing an 8-year prison sentence.

The famous singer attended the Premios Juventud 2023 award ceremony held in Puerto Rico last night. Despite the fact that she was facing prison time, the 46-year-old singer took home a total of 8 awards, including 'Best Female Singer' and 'Best Song,' from the ceremony.

Her sons didn't leave their mother alone for the ceremony.

Despite going through a challenging period due to the allegations against her and her previous divorce, the singer attended the ceremony with her sons Sasha (8) and Milan (10), whom are from her relationship with Pique. Shakira celebrated her success with them.

Shakira facing prison time

The court in the northeastern town of Esplugues de Llobregat near Barcelona had announced that they had initiated a new investigation against the Colombian singer in 2018, accusing her of tax fraud in income and wealth declarations. The court had requested a prison sentence of up to eight years for the star, whose full name is Shakira Isabel Mebarak. Shakira's lawyers had stated that they would make a statement regarding the matter later, while the court had not disclosed any further details about the investigation.