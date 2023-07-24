Greek Minister of National Defense addresses Greece-Türkiye relations and power balance

Greek Minister of National Defense, Nikos Dendias, commented on the statements made by Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who said that concessions could be made during the negotiation process. Dendias also addressed the issue of Türkiye's F-16 purchase and brought the issue of power balance to the agenda.

Greek Minister of National Defense, Nikos Dendias, spoke to Ta Nea about Greece-Türkiye relations.

ISSUES THAT COULD LEAD TO TENSION

Responding to questions about his meeting with Turkish Minister of National Defense, Hulusi Akar, during the NATO Leaders' Summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, Dendias emphasized that the relations between the two countries are proceeding in a more positive atmosphere.

However, he also highlighted the importance of not overlooking certain points in Turkish politics that could potentially lead to tension between the two nations.

Dendias stated that he had a introductory meeting with Güler and emphasized the importance of mutual personal communication.

While Greece's desire to extend its territorial waters to 12 nautical miles is known to be considered a cause for war by Türkiye, Greek Prime Minister Kiryakos Mitsotakis recently mentioned possible concessions on this matter. However, Dendias commented on this issue, asserting that Greece's position remains unchanged. He stated, "We are not at that stage today."

Dendias, answering a question about the F-16 process between Türkiye and the US, stated that it is an issue between Türkiye and the US. Dendias emphasized that their planning is defense-oriented and mentioned that they could take action in case of a potential disturbance in the regional balance of power.

He also argued that there is no need for concern regarding the number of warplanes between Türkiye and Greece. Dendias highlighted that Greece's armament policy is not centered around Türkiye and that they maintain good relations with countries producing weapons.

Regarding the "double-naming" scandal in the Straits and the Cyprus issue, Dendias stated that they are entirely opposed to Türkiye's demand for a two-state solution in Cyprus, but he also clarified that these two matters are not within the scope of his ministry.

While signals of a new era in Türkiye-Greece relations were being given, Greek Prime Minister Kiryakos Miçotakis made noteworthy statements. Following the meeting between President Erdoğan and Miçotakis during the NATO Summit, which Greece had been anticipating for days, Miçotakis gave his first interview, addressing the issues on the agenda of bilateral relations.

The meeting between President Erdoğan and Miçotakis in Vilnius, Lithuania, during the NATO Summit, reflected the mutual desire for continuity and consistency in the positive climate of Turkish-Greek relations.

While the direction of the two countries' new era is becoming somewhat apparent, Miçotakis drew attention to the issue on his desk in the interview. According to Kathimerini, Miçotakis stated during his interview with SKAI TV that new steps have been taken in bilateral relations after a challenging 4-year period.

He mentioned that the most critical conflict between the two countries is the delimitation of maritime zones, and he used the expression, "We can solve the problem if we agree to go to The Hague." Miçotakis emphasized, "The main goal is to resolve the dispute. Our biggest disagreements with Türkiye still revolve around determining the maritime boundaries, EEZ, and continental shelf in the Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean."