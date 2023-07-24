Blinken, OSCE head meet in Washington, discuss security in Europe, Eurasia

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday met OSCE Secretary General Helga Schmid in Washington, discussing security in Europe and Eurasia amid the Russian war in Ukraine.

"The two discussed the organization's success in advancing military, economic, environmental, and human security in Europe and Eurasia despite Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine and its obstruction of important OSCE functions," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement.

Blinken also reiterated "steadfast" US support for the OSCE, including its projects, field operations, and election observation missions throughout the region, according to the statement.

Blinken told reporters ahead of the meeting that the US sees the "incredible work" the OSCE is doing under "very difficult circumstances" in so many different countries, adding that it's "vitally important" that the OSCE be able to continue its works and missions.

"Unfortunately, it's been on the receiving end of considerable obstructionism from Russia in trying to prevent it from moving forward," he said, "But despite that, thanks to the very good work of the secretary general and the team, it's found ways to continue to do its work."

Schmid, for his part, said the US is "crucial" to the work OSCE does, adding that they "have to work together".

"And this is what we do also in the OSCE when we support Ukraine-you mentioned it-Moldova-when we compare the threats such as climate change or human trafficking, where the OSCE really delivers unique added value, I would say real value for money," he said.

"We are delivering for 1.3 billion citizens across the OSCE area from Kansas to Kyiv to Kazakhstan. But there's even more mission we should do, we could do. And this is why I'm here, and this is what I'm looking forward to discussing," he added.