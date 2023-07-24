5 people die due to an unidentified disease in Nigeria

In a statement, Ezra Joshua, the Secretary of Patrick Ibrahim Yakowa Memorial Hospital in the Kaduna State, mentioned that five people had died due to an unidentified disease in the Kafanchan region of the state, and ten others had been hospitalized.

Joshua stated that investigations were ongoing to determine the cause of death of the deceased individuals, and he noted that some of those brought to the hospital had showed symptoms such as coughing and vomiting.

He urged parents to refrain from directing their children to local doctors and instead advised them to quickly refer them to the hospital if they were to observe any signs of illness.