US House-passed military spending bill includes continued YPG/PKK funding

A defense spending bill approved by the Republican-controlled House of Representatives on Friday would continue funding for US partner forces in Syria, including the PKK/YPG terror group.

The bill, which passed 219-210, includes language extending funding and authorities to continue operations with "vetted Syrian groups" from the end of 2023 through the entirety of 2024.

The language encompasses all Syrian groups, including the PKK/YPG-led SDF. It would also include funding for non-SDF groups, including local Syrian military forces at a strategic US military installation along the Syria-Jordan-Iraq border.

The US support for the YPG has strained relations with NATO ally Türkiye over the group's ties with the PKK, a designated terrorist organization in Türkiye, the US and EU.

The legislation also includes a dip in funding for broader efforts to thwart the Daesh/ISIS terror group, down to $241.95 million from the $358 million appropriated for the fiscal year that concludes at the end of September.

The Senate is expected to begin voting on its version of the defense bill, known as the National Defense Authorization Act, next week. A joint committee will then attempt to hash through the differences to negotiate a consensus.