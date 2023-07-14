French president booed during Bastille Day parade

The French president was booed during the annual Bastille Day military parade on Friday.

Emmanuel Macron and his guest of honor, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, attended the ceremony in Paris for the Republic Day.

Indian and French military contingents marched together in front of Macron and Modi, and military jets flew over the capital.

Some people watching the parade booed Macron as he rode down the Champs-Elysees Avenue in an opened-top jeep.

The celebrations are set to continue through the evening, and fireworks will be shot from the Eiffel Tower before midnight.

Ahead of Bastille Day, protests were organized on Thursday night in France, with Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin saying that the July 13 night was relatively calm compared to last year.

The Interior Ministry said that 218 vehicles were set on fire, and 97 people were arrested, according to the daily Le Figaro.