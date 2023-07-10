Former CNN reporter Saima Mohsin suing network for racial discrimination, unfair dismissal

A former CNN journalist is taking legal action against the network, alleging unfair termination and racial discrimination following an incident in Israel that resulted in what she describes as an "invisible disability."



Saima Mohsin, aged 46, was reporting on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in Jerusalem in 2014 when her cameraman accidentally ran over her left foot, causing severe tissue damage, this injury reportedly hindered her ability to sit, stand, walk, and work full-time.

Mohsin claims that despite requesting alternative assignments and rehabilitation support, CNN denied her requests.

When she sought a presenting role that involved less travel time, she alleges being told that she did not possess the desired appearance. Three years later, her contract was terminated.

As a result of the network's handling of her life-altering injury, Mohsin has filed an employment tribunal claim that is scheduled to be heard in a London court. In her complaint, she asserts that CNN unfairly dismissed her and engages in race and disability-based discrimination.

Mohsin also alleges the existence of a gender pay gap within the newsroom owned by Warner Bros. Discovery and claims that managers favored white American correspondents over her for high-profile on-air opportunities, despite her readiness to report live from the scene.

The network is countering Mohsin's claims on jurisdictional grounds, citing her contract terms as prohibiting her from filing a case in London. Mohsin expressed her disappointment, stating that she had dedicated herself to her role as an international correspondent at CNN but felt let down when she needed their support the most.

Mohsin worked at CNN for over five years, starting as the network's correspondent in Pakistan before becoming an international correspondent.









