Child falls from ferry in Baltic Sea, mother jumps after him - both dead!

Tragically, despite the efforts of rescuers, the outcome of the rescue operation for the passengers of the "Stena Spirit" was devastating.



On Thursday, during the journey from Gdynia, Poland to Karlskrona, Sweden, a distress call was raised at 4:20 p.m. A seven-year-old child had fallen into the water from the Stena Spirit ferry operated by Stena Line. In a desperate attempt to save the child, the mother also jumped into the water.

Rescue leader Anders Lännholm informed the Swedish news agency TT that a comprehensive rescue operation was immediately launched. Helicopters, boats, and NATO forces, who happened to be nearby for an exercise, participated in the search efforts for over an hour.

After an extensive search, both the mother and child were located in the sea and retrieved by helicopter. They were promptly transported to the hospital, but sadly, despite all efforts, they could not be saved. The high-seas accident claimed their lives.

The Stena Spirit, owned by the Swedish shipping company Stena Line, is a passenger ship with a maximum capacity of 1700 passengers and 570 cars.



It operates on the Sweden-Poland ferry route, covering the journey from Karlskrona to Gdynia with a duration of approximately ten hours.













