SUDANS ARMY JOINS RIVAL FACTION IN CALLING FOR ONE DAY CEASEFIRE

The Sudanese army of de facto president Abdel Fattah al-Burhan declared a one-day unilateral ceasefire due to Wednesday's Islamic feast of sacrifice.



On Tuesday, his rival Rapid Support Forces (RSF) had already declared a unilateral ceasefire for the religious holiday, known as Eid al-Adha.



In a speech published on the army's Facebook page on Tuesday night, al-Burhan called on young Sudanese to defend the country and join the army.



Since mid-April, a long-simmering power struggle between al-Burhan and former vice-president and RSF head Mohammed Hamdan Daglo has been violently fought out in Sudan.



Besides the capital Khartoum, the Darfur region in the west of the country, which has been torn apart by ethnic conflicts for decades, is particularly affected by the fighting.



Negotiations between the parties to the conflict are currently on hold.



In his speech, al-Burhan also reiterated his intention to hand over power to a civilian government, but did not say when this would happen.



Al-Burhan and his former deputy Daglo jointly ended the long-term rule of dictator Omar al-Bashir in 2019, but they both delayed the promised transition to democracy.

